Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.23.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIXXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aixtron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aixtron in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Aixtron stock remained flat at $$21.90 during trading hours on Monday. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,077. Aixtron has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

