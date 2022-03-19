Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.110-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$18 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.19 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 107,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,130. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $79.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.14. Airgain has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $24.48.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James K. Sims acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James K. Sims acquired 4,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

