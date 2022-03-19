Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATSG. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $31.92 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $482.37 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $230,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,025.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,213,000 after buying an additional 75,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 35,809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

