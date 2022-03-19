Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Now Covered by HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AL. Barclays raised their price objective on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NYSE:AL opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Air Lease will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Air Lease by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

