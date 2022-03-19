AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.68.

AIBRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AIB Group from €2.50 ($2.75) to €2.75 ($3.02) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AIB Group from €2.90 ($3.19) to €2.65 ($2.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS AIBRF remained flat at $$2.29 during trading hours on Friday. AIB Group has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.64.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

