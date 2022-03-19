Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO Sells $335,800.00 in Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $335,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $19.08 on Friday. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.43.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Agiliti by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGTI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.09.

Agiliti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

