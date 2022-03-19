AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.90 Million

Analysts expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) to announce $16.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.70 million. AFC Gamma reported sales of $4.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 260.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year sales of $83.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $88.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $120.38 million, with estimates ranging from $93.86 million to $146.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 55.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 651,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,100. AFC Gamma has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is presently 139.86%.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

