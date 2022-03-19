Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
AEMD stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 7.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aethlon Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
