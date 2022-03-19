Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). Aeglea BioTherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGLE shares. StockNews.com raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.06.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 80,079 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $187,384.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 34,777 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $71,640.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 844,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 413,273 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 698.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 227,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 199,005 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 172,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.79.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

