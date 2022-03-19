AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,990 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $126.07 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $128.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 75.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. Argus increased their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

