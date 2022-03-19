AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 648 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $28,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $80.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.21 and a 200-day moving average of $87.51. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $79.25 and a 12 month high of $93.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

