AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,828 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,558,000 after acquiring an additional 35,659 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.25. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

