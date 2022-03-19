AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,287 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $20,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $176.91 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $157.20 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

