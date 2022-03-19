AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 24,930 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,930 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 137.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $155.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.42. The firm has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $131.86 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

