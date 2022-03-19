AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,765 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,843 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Oracle by 564.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $801,266,000 after buying an additional 928,626 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,826,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $246,232,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $65.86 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.