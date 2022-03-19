AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 983 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,944,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $347.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.72. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $320.62 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

