AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,041 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Valero Energy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its position in Valero Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $90.43 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $93.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

