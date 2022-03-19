AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,118,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,121,000.

Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.23.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

