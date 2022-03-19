AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 4,010 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,417.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.98. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $60.29.

