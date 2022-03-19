AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GILD opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

