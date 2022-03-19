AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $832,000 Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Alliant Energy by 54.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $86,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.27. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Several research firms have commented on LNT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

