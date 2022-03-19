Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADXS opened at $0.13 on Friday. Advaxis has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Advaxis by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 71,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 36,853 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Advaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advaxis by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 108,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advaxis by 4,394.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 78,175 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

