Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.33

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.33 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.31). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31), with a volume of 423,912 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £109.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 29.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

In other Advanced Oncotherapy news, insider Enrico Cipro Vanni bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($33,810.14).

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, selling, and maintaining proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States.

