ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) to report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.13). ADMA Biologics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ADMA Biologics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.71. 1,960,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $334.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.14. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.63.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

