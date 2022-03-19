ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). ADMA Biologics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ADMA Biologics.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.71. 1,960,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,770. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 66.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,105 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 40,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 44.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 19,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics (Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.