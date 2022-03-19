ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMAGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). ADMA Biologics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ADMA Biologics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.71. 1,960,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,770. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 66.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,105 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 40,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 44.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 19,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics (Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.