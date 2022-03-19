adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €250.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($274.73) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADS. UBS Group set a €353.00 ($387.91) price target on adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($351.65) price target on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €300.00 ($329.67) price objective on adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($329.67) price objective on adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($318.68) price objective on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €304.06 ($334.13).

ADS opened at €216.60 ($238.02) on Tuesday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($220.89). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €228.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is €257.88.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

