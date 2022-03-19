Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

ADAP has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Shares of ADAP opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,571.00% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 14,362 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $51,128.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429. 18.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 202,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 708.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 334,023 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

