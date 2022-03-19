Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.08

Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.45.

Adairs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adairs Limited operates as a specialty retailer of home decoration and home furnishings in Australia and New Zealand. Its stores offer towels, bath mats, bathroom accessories, bathrobes and slippers, laundry, and home care products; beds and bedheads, bedside and coffee tables, dining chairs, counter stools, sofas and armchairs, console and desks, ottomans and bench seats, storage and shelves, floor rugs, and mats; and covers and coverlets, sheets, pillows, mattress and pillow protectors, mattress toppers, flannelette, and electric blankets.

