Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.08

Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 20th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.45.
Adairs Company Profile (Get Rating)
