AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACRX. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.86.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 272,974 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 407,507 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 24,729 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.