Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $324.91, but opened at $342.01. Accenture shares last traded at $321.72, with a volume of 91,193 shares traded.

The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.03.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $204.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.47.

Accenture Company Profile (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

