ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives “Hold” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their hold rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $24.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.94.

NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.38. 2,672,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,341. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $28.31. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 0.54.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

