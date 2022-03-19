ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have €14.00 ($15.38) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of €15.00 ($16.48).

AAVMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut ABN AMRO Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from €12.30 ($13.52) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.95) to €11.20 ($12.31) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($12.09) to €12.00 ($13.19) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.40.

ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $17.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

