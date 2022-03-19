ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) to report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.84. ABM Industries posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 226,582 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 358.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 200,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,614,000 after acquiring an additional 149,487 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ABM Industries by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 164,051 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABM stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.57. 1,411,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average of $44.61. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $54.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

