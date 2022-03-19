AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,919 shares of company stock worth $13,261,979. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

AbbVie stock opened at $159.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $159.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

