Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of AADI stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 272,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,601. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53. Aadi Bioscience has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $49.80.
AADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.
About Aadi Bioscience (Get Rating)
Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aadi Bioscience (AADI)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.