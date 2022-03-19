Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AADI stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 272,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,601. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53. Aadi Bioscience has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $49.80.

AADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

