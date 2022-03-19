$97.20 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) will post sales of $97.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.00 million and the lowest is $96.40 million. Universal Technical Institute posted sales of $77.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year sales of $414.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $412.58 million to $415.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $455.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 27.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTI. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 12.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 643,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 70,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 716,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

UTI opened at $8.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

