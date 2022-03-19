9,321 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,065,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,259,000 after purchasing an additional 236,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,347,000 after purchasing an additional 53,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,166,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,200,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,560,000 after purchasing an additional 30,283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $77.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.74. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

