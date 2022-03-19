8,595 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AGCO by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 422,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 160,410 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in AGCO by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AGCO by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,711,000 after purchasing an additional 90,916 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 227,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,844,000 after purchasing an additional 31,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO opened at $132.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.02 and its 200 day moving average is $123.48. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.73.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

