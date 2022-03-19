$71.13 Million in Sales Expected for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) to post sales of $71.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.92 million and the lowest is $69.85 million. AtriCure reported sales of $59.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $322.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $318.70 million to $327.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $378.25 million, with estimates ranging from $371.20 million to $396.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet cut AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.27.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $112,698.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,244 shares of company stock worth $557,029 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATRC traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $66.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,087. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.95. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $56.84 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 1.12.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

