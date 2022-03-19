684 Shares in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 684 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $523,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 102.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $808,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,424 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $8.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.49. The company had a trading volume of 52,055,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,443,728. The stock has a market cap of $589.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $185.82 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

