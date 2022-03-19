$605.47 Million in Sales Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) to post sales of $605.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $605.03 million and the highest is $605.90 million. Ultra Clean reported sales of $417.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,490. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $44.77. 593,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,279. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.88. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.00.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

