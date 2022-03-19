$6.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) will post $6.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.63 billion and the highest is $7.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $26.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.70 billion to $31.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $25.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $33.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 40,247 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $2,518,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average is $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

