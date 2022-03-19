590 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Acquired by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $341.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $271.51 and a 12-month high of $359.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.72 and its 200 day moving average is $335.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.53.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

