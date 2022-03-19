$540.96 Million in Sales Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) to post $540.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $524.10 million to $559.68 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $705.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LGIH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.74. 422,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,854. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.60. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $110.83 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 14.86.

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $3,910,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,994 shares of company stock worth $6,747,490 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.