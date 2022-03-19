530 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.73. 22,623,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,084,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.56. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

