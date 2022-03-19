523,270 Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 523,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,281,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Sensata Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $51.19 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.