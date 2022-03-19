$5.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.83 billion. Moderna posted sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 184%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moderna will report full year sales of $21.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $23.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $21.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $10.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,521,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,781,244. Moderna has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.15.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,513 shares of company stock worth $44,302,471 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

