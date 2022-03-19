493 Shares in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Acquired by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Anthem by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Anthem by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Anthem by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.30.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $478.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

