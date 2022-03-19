4,271 Shares in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

HI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $394,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 90,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $4,685,580.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

HI opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average is $47.05.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.29%.

Hillenbrand Profile (Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.