$326.64 Million in Sales Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $326.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $358.00 million and the lowest is $286.20 million. Denbury posted sales of $251.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.44 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DEN shares. Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.

DEN stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.24 and a beta of 3.45. Denbury has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $91.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Denbury by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,485,000 after purchasing an additional 65,404 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Denbury by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 94,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Denbury by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Denbury by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

